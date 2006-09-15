Ney Agrees to Plea Guilty in Congressional Corruption Probe

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Rep. Bob Ney agreed Friday to plead guilty to federal criminal charges he made false statements and conspired to commit fraud and violate federal lobbying laws in the congressional corruption probe spawned by disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff.

Mr. Ney, R-Ohio, who for months had defiantly denied any wrongdoing, said he was “very sorry for the pain” he has caused. The Justice Department said prosecutors will recommend that he serve 27 months in prison based on federal sentencing guidelines.

In announcing the agreement, Alice Fisher, an assistant attorney general in charge of Justice’s Criminal Division, said: “People must have faith and confidence in their elected officials” and she said that Ney had “acted in his own interests, not in the interests of his constituents.”

Mr. Ney agreed to plead guilty to making false statements and conspiracy to commit “wire and mail fraud,” make false statements and violate post-employment restrictions for former congressional staff members.

Mr. Ney signed the plea agreement Wednesday, but it was not approved by the Justice Department or filed with the court until Friday.

Mr. Ney acknowledged accepting all-expense-paid and reduced-price trips to play golf in Scotland in August 2002, to gamble and vacation in New Orleans in May 2003 and to vacation in New York in August 2003. The total cost of all the trips exceeded $170,000, prosecutors said. Mr. Ney also admitted accepting meals and sports and concert tickets for himself and his staff.

In exchange for the improper gifts, Mr. Ney offered legislation on three occasions in 2002 to benefit Abramoff’s lobbying clients and helped another client win a multi-million-dollar government contract for wireless communications, court papers said.

In a statement, Mr. Ney apologized for his actions and said he recently realized “a dependence on alcohol has been a problem for me.”

“I have made serious mistakes and am sorry for them. I am very sorry for the pain I have caused to my family, my constituents in Ohio and my colleagues,” he said.

“I am not making any excuses, and I take full responsibility for my actions. Over the years, I have worked to help others, but now I am the one that needs help,” Mr. Ney’s statement said. “I am seeking professional help for this problem I am hopeful that with counseling, time and the support of my family and friends, I will be able to deal with my dependency.”

The 52-year-old congressman did not participate in any of the 10 roll call votes in the House on Thursday, an indication that he was away from the Capitol.

Republican voters in Mr. Ney’s district selected a replacement candidate Thursday as word of the legal developments surfaced. State Sen. Joy Padgett, backed by party leaders, won easily and will face Democrat Zack Space in the fall.

Mr. Ney consistently denied any wrongdoing, even after his former chief of staff pleaded guilty in May. The aide, Neil Volz, confessed to conspiring to corrupt the congressman and others with trips and other aid. Volz became a business partner of Abramoff after leaving the congressional payroll.

Mr. Ney had a unique power perch in the House when the year dawned, as chairman of the committee with jurisdiction over the internal workings of the 435-member House. Speaker Dennis Hastert pressured Mr. Ney into surrendering his committee chairmanship earlier this year as concern rippled through the GOP ranks about the Abramoff scandal.

Still, as recently as early summer, Ney said he intended to seek re-election in the sprawling, rural district in eastern Ohio he has represented since 1994. He changed his mind at the prodding of party leaders who feared the loss of his seat in November if he remained on the ballot.

Any guilty plea almost recently would renew Democratic charges of a Republican “culture of corruption” in the House.

While Mr. Ney becomes the first member of Congress to plead guilty in the probe, a second lawmaker, Rep. William Jefferson, D-La., is at the center of a separate investigation involving alleged bribery. He has not been charged and denies all wrongdoing.

In addition to Abramoff and Volz, the scandal has produced guilty pleas by two former congressional aides to former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay. Mr. DeLay resigned from Congress earlier in the year. He has not been charged in the federal investigation, but is under indictment on state charges in Texas in a different case. He denied all wrongdoing.

Prosecutors also won a conviction in the Abramoff case against former White House official David Safavian, formerly the Bush administration’s top procurement official.

At Safavian’s recent trial, prosecutors introduced a photograph of Ney and Abramoff standing next to a private jet that whisked them and other members to a golf outing in Scotland. Also in the photo were two of Mr. Ney’s aides who went on the weeklong Abramoff-organized junket.

When Volz pleaded guilty in May, he listed 16 actions he said his old boss had taken on behalf of Abramoff’s clients from January 2000 through April 2004. During that period, Abramoff and his lobbying team showered Ney with campaign donations, trips, meals at Abramoff’s restaurant and tickets to sporting events and concerts.

In 2000, Mr. Ney read remarks into the Congressional Record helpful to Abramoff, who was trying to acquire a Florida casino cruise-ship company.

In 2002, Abramoff and Michael Scanlon, a former DeLay aide who has pleaded guilty in the scandal, promised an Indian tribe that Ney would champion legislation to reopen a tribal casino. When evidence surfaced that Abramoff had bilked the Indian tribe, Ney said, “How did I know what they were charging their clients?”

Mr. Ney said he supported the provision to help the Tigua Indian tribe of Texas reopen its casino after Abramoff told him that Sen. Christopher J. Dodd, D-Conn., supported the effort, which Dodd said he had no knowledge of. Mr. Ney said the Scotland golf trip had nothing to do with the tribal legislation.

Mr. Ney also met with Abramoff about a wireless contract for House office buildings, then awarded the contract to the company the lobbyist represented. The congressman said the award was based on merit through open competition.

Mr. Ney said he had been duped into helping Abramoff on both the tribal casino and the Florida deal, and that he was duped again about who paid for the Scotland trip. Abramoff denied misleading Mr. Ney.