N.J. Democrat Gains Minor Lead In Race for Senate

ANGELA DELLI SANTI
TRENTON, N.J. — The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate has opened a slight lead over his Republican rival, according to a new poll out yesterday, with Democrats lining up more solidly behind Senator Menendez and distancing themselves from Tom Kean Jr.

The Fairleigh Dickinson-PublicMind poll gives Mr. Menendez a 42%–37% edge over Mr. Kean among likely voters.The lead grows to 7% if voters who are leaning toward a particular candidate are included.

The telephone poll of 514 probable voters taken September 27 through October 2 has a sampling error margin of plus or minus 4%.

