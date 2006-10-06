N.M. Candidate’s Spokeswoman Severely Beaten

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The spokeswoman for Republican gubernatorial candidate John Dendahl’s campaign was in critical condition yesterday after she was severely beaten in a bank parking lot, officials said.

Paige McKenzie was attacked Wednesday evening in Bernalillo, just north of Albuquerque. Her vehicle was on a jack, and its spare tire was out when emergency workers found her, the police chief, Fred Radosevich, said.

Ms. McKenzie’s “teeth were splintered, she has a broken jaw, and has a tube down her throat to help her breathe,” Mr. Dendahl said. A University of New Mexico Hospital spokesman said she was in critical condition.