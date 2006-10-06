The New York Sun

Join
National

N.M. Candidate’s Spokeswoman Severely Beaten

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The spokeswoman for Republican gubernatorial candidate John Dendahl’s campaign was in critical condition yesterday after she was severely beaten in a bank parking lot, officials said.

Paige McKenzie was attacked Wednesday evening in Bernalillo, just north of Albuquerque. Her vehicle was on a jack, and its spare tire was out when emergency workers found her, the police chief, Fred Radosevich, said.

Ms. McKenzie’s “teeth were splintered, she has a broken jaw, and has a tube down her throat to help her breathe,” Mr. Dendahl said. A University of New Mexico Hospital spokesman said she was in critical condition.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use