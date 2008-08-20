The New York Sun

Join
National

Note by Arkansas Party Chairman’s Killer Is a Mystery

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ANDREW DeMILLO
ANDREW DeMILLO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police said yesterday they hadn’t found any connection between the slain Arkansas Democratic Party chairman, Bill Gwatney, and a telephone number written with his last name on a Post-It note found in the home of the man who killed him.

The number did not match state party headquarters, Gwatney’s home number, any of his three General Motors car dealerships, or any cell phone police know of for him, Little Rock police Lieutenant Terry Hastings said. A subpoena has been issued to determine who owns the working Arkansas phone number, he said.

The note found at Timothy Dale Johnson’s house is one of the few clues left that police hope will help them determine why Johnson drove 30 miles to Little Rock to shoot and kill Gwatney at state party headquarters August 13. Johnson, 50, was shot and killed by police after a 30-mile chase into Grant County.

The telephone number “could be anything,” Lieutenant Hastings said. “It could a salesman he talked to at Gwatney. It could be a friend’s phone number. We just don’t know.”

Lieutenant Hastings said police will not release the number.

Johnson also had two sets of keys bearing Gwatney’s dealership logo, but Hastings said investigators hadn’t found the vehicles to which they belong.

“They’re old keys. They probably don’t go to anything anymore,” he said. “The only vehicle he had was the truck and it didn’t go to that.”

ANDREW DeMILLO
ANDREW DeMILLO

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use