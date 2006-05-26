Novak Refused To ID Rove To Prosecutors

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – A syndicated columnist, Robert Novak, assured presidential adviser Karl Rove that he wouldn’t identify him to prosecutors investigating the disclosure of a CIA agent’s name, a person familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Rove told a grand jury that Mr. Novak called him shortly after the Central Intelligence Agency asked the Justice Department to investigate who leaked the name of operative Valerie Plame to Mr. Novak and other reporters, the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. Mr. Novak revealed Ms. Plame’s name in a July 14, 2003, column, citing unnamed administration officials.

The National Journal, which reported earlier today on the September 29, 2003, conversation between Messrs. Rove and Novak, said Justice Department prosecutors were concerned that Messrs. Rove and Novak may have been working on a cover story to protect Mr. Rove. The report, citing people familiar with the grand jury testimony of both men, said then-Attorney General John Ashcroft was briefed on the matter.

Mr. Rove’s attorney, Robert Luskin, said the White House deputy chief of staff didn’t conspire to hide information.