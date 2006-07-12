Novak Says Rove Was a Source In Plame Outing

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Columnist Robert Novak said publicly for the first time yesterday that White House political adviser Karl Rove was a source for his story outing the identity of a CIA officer, Valerie Plame. In a column, Mr. Novak also says his recollection of his conversation with Mr. Rove differs from what the Rove camp has said.

“I have revealed Rove’s name because his attorney has divulged the substance of our conversation, though in a form different from my recollection,” Mr. Novak wrote. Mr. Novak did not elaborate.

A spokesman for Mr. Rove’s legal team, Mark Corallo, said that Mr. Rove did not even know Ms. Plame’s name at the time he spoke with Mr. Novak, that the columnist called Mr. Rove, not the other way around, and that Mr. Rove simply said he had heard the same information that Mr. Novak passed along to him regarding Ms. Plame.