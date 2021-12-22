Now a Blame Game Erupts Inside the Democratic Party

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The blame game is on inside the Democratic Party. It’s not really fair to call it a blame “game,” because all they’re doing is attacking Joe Manchin.

Last Sunday after Senator Manchin announced his “no” vote on Fox News, Madam Psaki quickly responded. No generosity. No “Let’s talk about it in the new year.” She ripped into Mr. Manchin.

Undoubtedly Ms. Psaki was following the orders of the president or his chief of staff, Ron Klain, or domestic policy adviser, Susan Rice. It was more a temper-tantrum than a policy response.

That’s no way to win friends and influence people. Yet all the far-left progressives had been going after Manchin.

Senator Bernie Sanders called him a “coward.” Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said he’s not a man of his word.

Mr. Manchin, of course, hasn’t changed his position all year. It’s just that the Democratic party wouldn’t listen to him. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said her congressional district has more people than the population of West Virginia.

Well that’s wrong. Her district is about 700,000 and West Virginia’s population is 1.8 million. Sorry, AOC. It gets worse for her. She drew 150,000 votes in her congressional race, but Joe Manchin won 250,000 votes in his senate race.

By the way, Mr. Manchin is wildly popular in his home state, because 70% of the voters oppose big government socialism. Some 60% favor Mr. Manchin.

Then comes, Bette Midler. Now, I normally wouldn’t pay any attention to her. I don’t know why anybody would pay any attention to her. She does, though, make an illuminating bicoastal, elite, snooty point that deserves to be explored.

Here’s what she said: “He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

So, here we go again. The Democratic Party, which was once the working man’s party, has become the snooty, snobby, look down your nose party.

Remember when Hillary in 2016 called Mr. Trump’s followers “deplorables?” Even before then, Mr. Obama ridiculed working Americans, in effect saying all they do is “cling to guns or religion.”

Donald Trump spoke to working Americans, and they prospered mightily. Regarding the West Virginia “deplorables,” how about this: West Virginia has a higher literacy rate than California or New York. 87 percent to 78 percent to 77 percent. A ten-point lead.

Plus, West Virginia is a lot friendlier to business and jobs than New York is. The Tax Foundation’s new index for state business “tax climates” shows that West Virginia ranks 21st out of 50, and New York ranks 49th out of 50.

So, New Yorkers, not only can’t you read, but you hate business! That there is a bad combination. West Virginia, by the way, has way lower taxes than New York state. So, I’m giving three cheers to the Deplorables. The Democrats have abandoned them.

The Deplorables don’t like inflationary spending. They don’t want open borders. They do want work requirements in exchange for federal assistance. They don’t want the assault on oil, gas, coal, and fossil fuels.

They were devastated by the defeat in Afghanistan. They don’t like woke, critical race theory. They don’t want Uncle Sam to mandate them, their behavior, and their kids.

In short, the Deplorables don’t want President Biden’s bill and, really, don’t want Mr. Biden. Joe Manchin represents these folks, and the big shots in Washington can’t bully him.

So I’ll say, Save America. Kill the Bill. And defend the Deplorables.

________

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.