Now San Diego Bans Smoking On the Beach

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SAN DIEGO — The City Council has told smokers to keep their butts off the beach.

Worried about the health effects of second-hand smoke and sick of cleaning up discarded cigarettes, San Diego has banned smoking at its beaches and parks. The city joins nearly 2,300 other municipalities across America that have barred smoking in public places.

In California, smoking bans have caught fire in beach communities. At least 35 cities, including Malibu, Santa Monica, and Long Beach, now have ordinances to keep smokers from lighting up on the sand.

Several smokers at San Diego’s Ocean Beach welcomed the ban, which was passed late Tuesday.

“I think it’s a good idea, as long as they don’t make us stop drinking,” said beach resident Libby Brignon, a smoker who is fed up with finding butts in the sand.

Solana Beach, about 20 miles north of San Diego, became the first beach town in California to enact a smoking ban two years ago. Officials have been pleased with the results.

“You have to look really hard to find a cigarette butt,” City Manager David Ott said.

According to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation, 17 states now have laws in effect to regulate smoking in public places. That means 44.5% of the American population is restricted from puffing at bars, restaurants, and other locations.