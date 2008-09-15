NTSB Seeks Cell Phone Records in L.A. Train Crash Probe

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOS ANGELES — Federal investigators say they will seek the cell phone records of two teenagers and a train engineer as they probe whether text messages factored into a fiery commuter train crash that killed 25 in Southern California.

A board member for the National Transportation Safety Board, Kitty Higgins, says her agency is also talking with the two teens and their families. The teens told KCBS-TV that they received a text message from the engineer at 4:22 p.m. Friday, just moments before the deadly crash.

Ms. Higgins says that the engineer’s cell phone was not recovered at the crash site yesterday.

She declined to say what the teens and their families have told investigators thus far.

The engineer died in the wreck.