Obama Downplays Pre-DNC Tensions With Clinton Boosters

CHICAGO — The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Senator Obama, today dismissed suggestions that the nominating convention could be marred by tensions between his supporters and the die-hard backers of Senator Clinton.

Mr. Obama told reporters that their staffs were working out mutually agreeable convention logistics. At the same time, Mrs. Clinton was assuring her supporters in an online chat that she and Mr. Obama were “working together to make sure it’s a big success.”

Neither directly answered questions about whether Mrs. Clinton’s name should be placed in nomination so that her backers could record their votes.

Mr. Obama clinched the nomination after a sometimes bitter primary contest with Mrs. Clinton. Amid reports that some Clinton backers hope to raise her profile at the convention or even continue to push her candidacy, Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Obama were publicly trying to ease the strained relations that exist between some of their supporters.

Flying home to Chicago, Mr. Obama told reporters on his campaign plane that he talked separately this week to Mrs. Clinton and her husband, the former president, and that they were enthusiastic about having a smooth convention at the end of the month in Denver.

“As is true in all conventions, we’re still working out the mechanics, the coordination,” Mr. Obama said. One such issue is whether there will be a convention roll call on Mrs. Clinton’s nomination, he said.

“I’m letting our respective teams work out details,” he said. Asked if that meant he wouldn’t object to her name being placed in nomination and a vote taken, Mr. Obama said: “I didn’t say that. I said that they’re working it out.”

Mrs. Clinton has not said whether she will seek a formal vote on her bid for the nomination. For the online chat on her Web site, she wrote that she and Mr. Obama will ensure Democrats are “fully unified.”

Mrs. Clinton was expected to deliver a prime-time address to delegates on August 26, the second night of the convention. With the delegate roll call planned for the next evening, Mr. Obama was set to accept the nomination with a speech on its fourth and final night.

“We will ensure that the voices of everyone who participated in this historic process are respected and our party is fully unified heading into the November election,” Mrs. Clinton wrote. “While no decisions have been made yet, I will make sure that we keep you up to date and involved with all of the convention activity.”

Mr. Obama was asked whether allowing Mrs. Clinton’s name to be placed in nomination might lead to a catharsis for the party, an emotional coming together that relieves pent-up stress.

“I don’t think we’re looking for catharsis. I think what we’re looking for is energy and excitement,” he said.

In the Web chat, one person asked Mrs. Clinton directly: “Are you truly supporting Sen. Obama and encouraging your supporters to do the same or are you just saying what you have to?” Mrs. Clinton insisted she was sincerely behind Mr. Obama.

Another questioner wanted to know if there was “any possibility” her name would be placed in nomination, arguing that doing so “would at least give your supporters a voice in the choice for the party’s nominee.” She was noncommittal.

As to those avid Clinton supporters who still haven’t warmed up to him and may even resent him, Mr. Obama said, “We’re not talking to those people, we’re talking directly to the Clinton campaign people and staff.”

Another participant in the Clinton chat posted a note saying he hopes Mrs. Clinton becomes Mr. Obama’s running mate. In her response, Mrs. Clinton repeated that she will do whatever Mr. Obama asks her to do but it is his decision “and I am going to respect the privacy of that process by not discussing it.”

The Clintons’ stance toward Mr. Obama’s candidacy is being closely scrutinized as the convention nears — particularly after remarks President Clinton made earlier this week during a trip to Africa. Asked whether Mr. Obama was prepared to become president, the former president replied, “You can argue that nobody is ready to be president,” and said he himself learned a lot in his first year on the job.

The remark was widely viewed as tepid and unenthusiastic, particularly in light of the presumptive Republican nominee Senator McCain’s frequent criticism that Mr. Obama is not ready to be president.