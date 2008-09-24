Obama Rejects McCain’s Call To Delay Debate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Senator Obama says that amid the current financial crisis, it’s more important than ever for he and Senator McCain to sit down and hold a presidential debate.

Mr. McCain proposed earlier today that Friday’s debate be postponed while the two candidates work to deal with the nation’s financial troubles. Mr. Obama said he and Mr. McCain are working on a joint statement setting out their ideas on how to solve the financial crisis. But Mr. Obama also said he believes it’s important to go ahead and have the debate.

Mr. Obama said, “It’s my belief that this is exactly the time when the American people need to hear from the person who, in approximately 40 days, will be responsible for dealing with this mess.”