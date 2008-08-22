Obama Prepares to Name VP

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Senator Obama prepared to name his running mate, perhaps as early as today, from a small field that included at least one dark-horse finalist.

Democratic officials said little-known Texas Representative Chet Edwards was one of the few Democrats whose background was checked by Mr. Obama’s campaign and he was a finalist for the job.

Among others mentioned: Governors Tim Kaine of Virginia and Kathleen Sebelius of Kansas, as well as Senators Joe Biden of Delaware and Evan Bayh of Indiana.

Mr. Obama was to disclose the name to the world through a text message that could be sent at any time before a massive rally in Springfield, Ill., tomorrow, where he will present his No. 2 to the nation. The two then will undertake a pre-convention tour of battleground states.

The Illinois senator refused to say who he chose but gave some hints in an interview aired today.

“Obviously, the most important question is: Is this person ready to be president?” Mr. Obama told “The Early Show” on CBS. Second, he said, was: “Can this person help me govern? Are they going to be an effective partner in creating the kind of economic opportunity here at home and guiding us through some dangerous waters internationally?”

And, he added: “I want somebody who is going to be able to challenge my thinking and not simply be a ‘yes person’ when it comes to policymaking.

Although it appeared unlikely, Mr. Obama’s vanquished rival Hillary Rodham Clinton still could emerge as his No. 2, and it was possible that there were other wild card prospects beyond Mr. Edwards who could emerge. Among them: GOP Senator Chuck Hagel of Nebraska, who traveled with Mr. Obama to Iraq and Afghanistan; Massachusetts Senator John Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, or Democratic Senator Chris Dodd of Connecticut.

Mr. Edwards is a favorite of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who praised his “extraordinary credentials” on ABC’s “This Week” on August 3 and said: “I hope he will be the nominee.”

One Democratic official with knowledge of the conversation said Mr. Obama told Ms. Pelosi recently that she would be pleased with the choice. Other Democratic officials said he was on the short list. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss Mr. Obama’s selection process.