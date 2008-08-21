The New York Sun

Join
National

Obama Says He’s Made His VP Choice

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

EMPORIA, Va — Senator Obama says he’s decided on a running mate, but he won’t say who.

“I’ve made the selection, that’s all you’re gonna get,” Mr. Obama said told reporters while campaigning at Virginia today.

Mr. Obama didn’t say whether he’s informed his pick yet.

Mr. Obama is planning to announce his choice in a text message to supporters sometime before Saturday afternoon, when he’s scheduled to appear with his pick at Illinois.

Asked by an Associated Press reporter when the text would be sent, Mr. Obama just grinned and said, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use