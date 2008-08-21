Obama Says He’s Made His VP Choice

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EMPORIA, Va — Senator Obama says he’s decided on a running mate, but he won’t say who.

“I’ve made the selection, that’s all you’re gonna get,” Mr. Obama said told reporters while campaigning at Virginia today.

Mr. Obama didn’t say whether he’s informed his pick yet.

Mr. Obama is planning to announce his choice in a text message to supporters sometime before Saturday afternoon, when he’s scheduled to appear with his pick at Illinois.

Asked by an Associated Press reporter when the text would be sent, Mr. Obama just grinned and said, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”