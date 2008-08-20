Obama To Campaign With Running Mate Saturday

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Speculation swirled yesterday about the vice presidential picks of both White House contenders, as Senator Obama’s campaign announced the Illinois senator would hold a major event Saturday in his home state, at the site where he announced his candidacy last year. The Associated Press reported that Mr. Obama’s handpicked running mate would be at his side during the rally, which could be the first time the two campaign together. Mr. Obama is expected to announce the selection in e-mail and text message to supporters any day now. The speculation centered on three men: Senator Biden of Delaware, Senator Bayh of Indiana, and Governor Kaine of Virginia. The selection of Senator Clinton would now be considered an enormous surprise, although it has not been ruled out. Mr. Obama and his running mate will tour key battleground states leading into the Democratic National Convention next week in Denver. Meanwhile, the National Review and Politico reported that Senator McCain is seriously considering a running mate who supports abortion rights, such as Senator Lieberman of Connecticut or Governor Ridge of Pennsylvania. His aides are reportedly reaching out to donors and Republicans activists to prepare them for the possibility, which would roil a party overwhelmingly opposed to abortion. His selection is expected on or around August 29, the day after the Democratic convention concludes.

OBAMA FIRES BACK AT McCAIN OVER CHARACTER ATTACKS

Senator Obama challenged his Republican opponent yesterday to stop questioning his “character and patriotism.” Addressing the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention, Mr. Obama reaffirmed his early opposition to the American invasion of Iraq and said the so-called surge strategy of sending 30,000 additional troops to Iraq last year had not produced the political reconciliation necessary to achieve lasting peace in the country. Senator McCain supported the Iraq invasion and was an early champion of the surge. “These are the judgments I’ve made and the policies that we have to debate, because we do have differences in this election,” Mr. Obama said. “One of the things that we have to change in this country is the idea that people can’t disagree without challenging each other’s character and patriotism. I have never suggested that Senator McCain picks his positions on national security based on politics or personal ambition. I have not suggested it because I believe that he genuinely wants to serve America’s national interest. Now, it’s time for him to acknowledge that I want to do the same.

“Let me be clear: I will let no one question my love of this country,” Mr. Obama said to applause.

POLLS FINDS RACE TIGHTENING, SUPPORT FOR OBAMA SLIPPING

The public image of Senator Obama has eroded this summer amid a daily onslaught of attacks from presidential rival Senator McCain, leaving the race for the White House statistically tied, according to a Los Angeles Times/Bloomberg poll released yesterday. Far more respondents say Mr. McCain has the right experience to be president, according to the poll. More than one-third have questions about Mr. Obama’s patriotism. The survey also illustrates the campaign’s racial undercurrents, as the Illinois senator strives to become the first black president. Many respondents say they know people who feel uneasy about electing a black president; 17% say the country is not ready to do so. Still, the poll found that Mr. McCain faces serious obstacles. Respondents favor Mr. Obama on the economy, the issue they rank as most important. Mr. McCain’s supporters remain less enthusiastic than those of his rival. And independents, a crucial swing bloc, are leaning toward Mr. Obama. Also, the Republican Party’s dismal standing under President Bush remains a drag on Mr. McCain’s candidacy; 75% say the country is seriously on the wrong track. Overall, Mr. Obama holds a narrow edge over the Arizona senator, 45% to 43%, which falls within the poll’s margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. In June, Mr. Obama was ahead by 12 points. Other polls at that time showed him with a narrower lead.

CARTER, KERRY, AND GORE TO SPEAK AT DNC

Three Democratic Party luminaries were added to the speaker’s roster at the party’s national convention next week. President Carter will address the convention on Monday, its first night; the Democratic nominee four years ago, Senator Kerry of Massachusetts, will speak on Wednesday; and Vice President Gore, the party’s nominee in 2000, will speak before 75,000 people at Invesco Field on Thursday, shortly before Senator Obama accepts this year’s nomination, CNN reported.