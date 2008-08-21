The New York Sun

Join
National

Officials: Threat, Powder Sent to McCain Office

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Authorities say a threatening letter containing an unidentified white powder was sent to a John McCain campaign office at the Denver suburb of Centennial. A hazardous materials team was trying to determine if it is harmful.

Andy Lyon of Parker South Metro Fire Rescue Authority said a worker at the office discovered the power after opening the letter this afternoon.

Mr. Lyon said no injuries have been reported but some people may have gone to hospitals on their own.

A postal inspector, Jo Jan Henderson, said agents from her office are the scene.

Officials with the FBI, Secret Service, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department and McCain’s Colorado campaign did not immediately return calls.

The threat came four days before the Democratic National Convention opens at Denver.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use