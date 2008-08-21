Officials: Threat, Powder Sent to McCain Office

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Authorities say a threatening letter containing an unidentified white powder was sent to a John McCain campaign office at the Denver suburb of Centennial. A hazardous materials team was trying to determine if it is harmful.

Andy Lyon of Parker South Metro Fire Rescue Authority said a worker at the office discovered the power after opening the letter this afternoon.

Mr. Lyon said no injuries have been reported but some people may have gone to hospitals on their own.

A postal inspector, Jo Jan Henderson, said agents from her office are the scene.

Officials with the FBI, Secret Service, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department and McCain’s Colorado campaign did not immediately return calls.

The threat came four days before the Democratic National Convention opens at Denver.