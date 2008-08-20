Ohio Rep. Tubbs Jones Suffers Aneurysm

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLEVELAND — Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, the first black woman to represent Ohio in Congress, was hospitalized today after suffering an aneurysm, her spokeswoman said.

Ms. Tubbs Jones, 58, had the aneurysm while driving her car in Cleveland Heights yesterday, a spokeswoman, Nicole Williams, said. The congresswoman’s condition has been stabilized at a hospital in East Cleveland, she said.

Further details on Ms. Tubbs Jones’ condition weren’t immediately available.

The congresswoman had been driving erratically and her vehicle crossed from the northbound lanes across the southbound lanes, according to a statement from police.

An officer pulled a cruiser across the roadway to warn oncoming traffic. The officer reached her vehicle and found Ms. Tubbs Jones in medical distress, the statement said.

Ms. Tubbs Jones, first elected in 1998, was one of Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton’s biggest boosters during the primaries and is a superdelegate at next week’s Democratic National Convention in Denver.

She represents the heavily Democratic 11th District.