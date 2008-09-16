The New York Sun

Join
National

O.J. Simpson Trial Resumes After Witness Becomes Ill

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
LINDA DEUTSCH
LINDA DEUTSCH

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson’s Las Vegas robbery-kidnapping trial has resumed after the first prosecution witness became ill on the stand.

Bruce Fromong had been on the witness stand for several hours Monday before he pointed to his chest and indicated he didn’t feel well. The sports memorabilia dealer is one of the alleged victims in the case.

He has said he has previous heart attacks. Paramedics examined Mr. Fromong at the courthouse but did not take him to a hospital. His attorney, Louis Schneider, says Mr. Fromong could resume testifying today.

A second witness began testifying yesterday afternoon after Mr. Fromong left the stand.

LINDA DEUTSCH
LINDA DEUTSCH

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use