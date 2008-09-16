O.J. Simpson Trial Resumes After Witness Becomes Ill

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson’s Las Vegas robbery-kidnapping trial has resumed after the first prosecution witness became ill on the stand.

Bruce Fromong had been on the witness stand for several hours Monday before he pointed to his chest and indicated he didn’t feel well. The sports memorabilia dealer is one of the alleged victims in the case.

He has said he has previous heart attacks. Paramedics examined Mr. Fromong at the courthouse but did not take him to a hospital. His attorney, Louis Schneider, says Mr. Fromong could resume testifying today.

A second witness began testifying yesterday afternoon after Mr. Fromong left the stand.