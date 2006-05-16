Oregon Sheriff Sends Bill for Illegal Immigrants to Fox

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOS ANGELES – A sheriff has billed the president of Mexico for funds to help cover the cost of holding illegal immigrants in his jails.

John Trumbo, sheriff of the rural county of Umatilla, Oregon, wants nearly $320,000 from Vincente Fox – the estimated cost of housing undocumented offenders “from your country” in local jails.

According to the sheriff’s letter, more than 360 Mexicans spent time in Umatilla jails last year “at a cost of $63 dollars a day which equates to a request for payment of $318,843.”

Sheriff Trumbo concluded: “At this time, you will not be billed for medical, dental, and transportation costs. Your prompt attention to this request will be very much appreciated.”

Tensions are growing in Umatilla where the Latino population rose by 114% between 1990 and 2000.