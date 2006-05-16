The New York Sun

Oregon Sheriff Sends Bill for Illegal Immigrants to Fox

LOS ANGELES – A sheriff has billed the president of Mexico for funds to help cover the cost of holding illegal immigrants in his jails.

John Trumbo, sheriff of the rural county of Umatilla, Oregon, wants nearly $320,000 from Vincente Fox – the estimated cost of housing undocumented offenders “from your country” in local jails.

According to the sheriff’s letter, more than 360 Mexicans spent time in Umatilla jails last year “at a cost of $63 dollars a day which equates to a request for payment of $318,843.”

Sheriff Trumbo concluded: “At this time, you will not be billed for medical, dental, and transportation costs. Your prompt attention to this request will be very much appreciated.”

Tensions are growing in Umatilla where the Latino population rose by 114% between 1990 and 2000.

