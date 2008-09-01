Palin Announces Teenage Daughter Is Pregnant

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Senator McCain’s running mate Governor Palin of Alaska said today that her 17-year-old unmarried daughter is five months pregnant, an announcement campaign aides said was aimed at rebutting Internet rumors that Ms. Palin’s youngest son, born in April, was actually her daughter’s.

A statement released by the campaign said that Bristol Palin will keep her baby and marry the child’s father. Bristol Palin’s baby is due in late December.

“Our beautiful daughter Bristol came to us with news that as parents we knew would make her grow up faster than we had ever planned. We’re proud of Bristol’s decision to have her baby and even prouder to become grandparents,” Ms. Palin and her husband, Todd, said in the brief statement.

The disclosure of the pregnancy came on the opening day of the Republican National Convention, scaled back because of Hurricane Gustav, and three days after Mr. McCain named Ms. Palin as his running mate. The other news was likely to overshadow the disclosure.

The first-term Alaska governor was in Minnesota preparing for her acceptance speech when the campaign issued the statement; her family was home in Alaska.

“Bristol and the young man she will marry are going to realize very quickly the difficulties of raising a child, which is why they will have the love and support of our entire family,” they added.

The father was identified in the statement as Levi, but the campaign said it was not disclosing his full name or age or how he and Bristol know each other, citing privacy.

Ms. Palin’s fifth child, a son named Trig, was born in April with Down syndrome. Internet bloggers have been suggesting that the child was actually born to Bristol Palin but that her mother, the 44-year-old Alaska governor, claimed to be the mother.

A Palin spokesman, Bill McAllister, emphatically denied those rumors, and a McCain adviser, Mark Salter, said the campaign announced the daughter’s pregnancy to rebut them.

“Senator McCain’s view is this is a private family matter. As parents, (the Palins) love their daughter unconditionally and are going to support their daughter,” a McCain spokesman. Steve Schmidt, said.

“Life happens,” he said.

“An American family,” Mr. Salter added.

The advisers said Ms. Palin told them about the pregnancy during lengthy discussions about her background. At several points during the discussions, Mr. McCain’s team warned Ms. Palin that the scrutiny into her private life would be intense and that there was nothing she could do to prepare for it.

Advisers said Ms. Palin’s daughter should be afforded privacy like the other candidates’ children. Mr. Schmidt said: “If people try to politicize this, the American people will be appalled.”

In Monroe, Mich., the Democratic presidential nominee, Senator Obama, condemned rumors involving the children of candidates and echoed the McCain campaign argument. Mr. Obama said: “I think people’s families are off limits, and people’s children are especially off limits.”

Mr. Obama adamantly denied anonymous claims that his campaign helped spread the rumors.

“I am offended by that statement,” Mr. Obama said. “Our people were not involved in any way in this, and they will not be. And if I ever thought that there was somebody in my campaign that was involved in something like that, they’d be fired.”

Prominent religious conservatives, many of whom have been lukewarm toward Mr. McCain’s candidacy, predicted that Ms. Palin’s daughter’s pregnancy would not diminish conservative Christian enthusiasm for the vice presidential hopeful, a staunch abortion opponent.

The Focus on the Family founder, James Dobson, issued a statement commending the Palins for “for not just talking about their pro-life and pro-family values, but living them out even in the midst of trying circumstances.” He added: “Being a Christian does not mean you’re perfect. Nor does it mean your children are perfect. But it does mean there is forgiveness and restoration when we confess our imperfections to the Lord.”

The president of the Christian Coalition of America, Roberta Combs, called the pregnancy private. “It’s a matter that should stay in the family and they have to work through it together. My prayers go out to them.”

Added Ms. Combs: “We’re excited about the governor and think she’s going to do well.”

The dean of the Liberty University School of Law, Mathew Staver, said: “We’re all sinners.”

“We all make mistakes. Certainly, the ideal is not to get pregnant out of wedlock. But she made the right decision after her mistake,” he said.