PALIN E-MAILS HACKED

Personal e-mails to and from an e-mail account controlled by the Republican nominee for vice president, Governor Palin of Alaska, appeared on the Internet yesterday after hackers apparently obtained her password. The messages from a Yahoo account include Mrs. Palin corresponding with her lieutenant governor, Sean Parnell, about a local radio host who has been critical of her. “This is a shocking invasion of the Governor’s privacy and a violation of law,” the campaign manager for Senator McCain and Mrs. Palin, Richard Davis, said in a written statement. “The matter has been turned over to the appropriate authorities and we hope that anyone in possession of these emails will destroy them. We will have no further comment.” Officials from the Secret Service and FBI said they were investigating the intrusion. Mrs. Palin and her aides have been under fire in Alaska for hiding records from the public by using personal e-mail accounts to conduct official business. Some of the messages in the hacked account appear to relate to state business.

BIG PHARMA DROPS $11M ON CHILD INSURANCE ADS

America’s top pharmaceutical companies are spending at least $11.3 million on a pre-election advertising campaign saluting lawmakers for supporting legislation to extend government-paid health insurance for children. The targeted television ads, paid for by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, show individual lawmakers who, an announcer says, “helped pass health care coverage for uninsured children — providing check-ups, immunization, medicine, even hospital care for over 6.5 million children.” The spots urge voters to call their lawmaker and tell him or her to “keep fighting to insure our kids.”

The spots are running in seven Senate races and 19 House races, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission. A spokeswoman for the campaign, Nicole Korkolis, said the ads are not an attempt to affect congressional races. “It’s not about them. It’s about the issue,” she said.

OBAMA BUDGETS $39M FOR FLORIDA CAMPAIGN

Despite suggestions from pundits that Florida may be slipping out of Senator Obama’s reach, his campaign signaled yesterday that it plans a huge financial commitment aimed at winning the state’s 27 electoral votes. “Our campaign in Florida is going to cost a little over $39 million, which is a big number,” Mr. Obama’s campaign manager, David Plouffe, said in a videotaped presentation posted on the Web and advertised to supporters via e-mail. “We’re trying to leave nothing to chance.” Mr. Plouffe said Mr. Obama will be going after 1.4 million voters, many of them black, who are registered but did not vote in 2004. “Florida’s a place where the grassroots campaign we’re building in terms of registration turnout and persuasion could make all the difference in the world,” he said. Recent polls of Florida voters showed Senator McCain picking up a lead of at least 5% in the state, but a CNN/Time survey out yesterday had the race there dead even.

JUDGE REJECTS CHALLENGE TO MCCAIN CITIZENSHIP

A federal judge in San Francisco is turning aside a lawsuit demanding that Senator McCain be thrown off of the ballot in California this November because he was born in the Panama Canal Zone. In a ruling Tuesday, Judge William Alsup said it was “highly probable” that Mr. McCain is a “natural-born citizen,” and eligible to serve as president. Judge Alsup did not conclusively decide the question and said it was better left to the members of the electoral college and to Congress. “Judicial review, if any, should occur only after the electoral and Congressional processes have run their course,” the judge wrote. The legal challenge was brought by a supporter of a third-party presidential candidate, Alan Keyes.

MCCAIN, OBAMA ON TAP FOR SMITH DINNER

The two major party candidates for president, Senator McCain and Senator Obama, will be in New York next month to attend a legendary event on the political calendar, the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. The dinner, named for a former governor of New York, supports Catholic charities and has become a regular stop for White House hopefuls. This year’s dinner, at the Waldorf-Astoria, takes place on October 16, one night after a presidential debate scheduled for Hofstra University on Long Island.