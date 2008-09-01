The New York Sun

Palin Hires Attorney for Alaska Ethics Probe

JUNEAU, Alaska — Governor Palin of Alaska, the GOP vice presidential candidate, has hired a private practice attorney to defend her in the investigation into the firing of her public safety commissioner.

The Legislature is investigating whether Ms. Palin fired the public safety commissioner, Walt Monegan, after he refused to fire a state trooper who had divorced Ms. Palin’s sister.

An Anchorage attorney, Thomas V. Van Flein, has requested a copy of all witness statements and documentary evidence from the Legislature’s investigator, Stephen Branchflower. Senator Hollis French, an Anchorage Democrat, says he instructed Mr. Branchflower not to comply with the request.

In July, a legislative oversight committee approved $100,000 to investigate whether Ms. Palin abused her power in firing Mr. Monegan.

