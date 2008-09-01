Palin Hires Attorney for Alaska Ethics Probe

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JUNEAU, Alaska — Governor Palin of Alaska, the GOP vice presidential candidate, has hired a private practice attorney to defend her in the investigation into the firing of her public safety commissioner.

The Legislature is investigating whether Ms. Palin fired the public safety commissioner, Walt Monegan, after he refused to fire a state trooper who had divorced Ms. Palin’s sister.

An Anchorage attorney, Thomas V. Van Flein, has requested a copy of all witness statements and documentary evidence from the Legislature’s investigator, Stephen Branchflower. Senator Hollis French, an Anchorage Democrat, says he instructed Mr. Branchflower not to comply with the request.

In July, a legislative oversight committee approved $100,000 to investigate whether Ms. Palin abused her power in firing Mr. Monegan.