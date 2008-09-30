Palin, McCain Decry ‘Gotcha’ Journalism

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Governor Palin said yesterday that her comment about attacking terrorist targets in Pakistan, which appeared to contradict the position of Senator McCain, was a response to a “gotcha” question from a voter. “This was a voter, a constituent, hollering out a question from across an area asking, ‘What are you gonna do about Pakistan? You better have an answer to Pakistan.’ I said we’re gonna do what we have to do to protect the United States of America,” Ms. Palin told the “CBS Evening News” in an interview about her exchange with a voter Saturday at a Philadelphia restaurant. The Republican vice presidential candidate’s answer was similar to Senator Obama’s statement that he would support sending American troops into Pakistan to attack high-value targets like Osama bin Laden and other top Al Qaeda leaders who are thought to be hiding in tribal areas along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Mr. McCain, who sat with Ms. Palin, said in yesterday’s interview that he understands “the day and age of ‘gotcha’ journalism. … In a conversation with someone who you didn’t hear the question very well, you don’t know the context of the conversation. Grab a phrase. Governor Palin and I agree that you don’t announce that you’re going to attack another country.”

PALIN HEADS TO ARIZONA FOR DEBATE PREP

After a rally in Ohio yesterday, Governor Palin traveled to Arizona, where she will be getting ready for the vice presidential debate Thursday in St. Louis. At the rally, Ms. Palin said that she looked forward to debating Senator Biden of Delaware and that she had never met him. “But I’ve been hearing about his speeches since I was in the second grade,” she quipped.

52.4M WATCHED FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

The first debate between Senator McCain and Senator Obama, seen by an estimated 52.4 million viewers on Friday, was one of the first events of the presidential campaign that was not a huge TV hit. The audience was 10 million less than the first debate between President Bush and Senator Kerry in 2004, according to Nielsen Media Research. It wasn’t even one of the 10 most-watched presidential debates, falling well short of the record 80.6 million people who saw the only debate between President Carter and Ronald Reagan in 1980, Nielsen said. Still, the 52.4 million would make it the most popular television event since the Super Bowl.

CANDIDATES FOCUSING ON BATTLEGROUND STATES

With about five weeks before voters choose the next president, the candidates focused on battleground states. Ohio is an important state for the Republicans because 20 electoral votes are up for grabs. Polls show that Senator McCain is in a statistical dead heat in the state against Senator Obama. Four years ago, President Bush narrowly carried Ohio, 50.7% to 48.3%. But Democrats this year are pushing hard, hoping to swing the state to their column. In Colorado, where nine electoral votes are at stake, some polls show Mr. Obama running ahead of Mr. McCain, but the margin varies, and the outcome could be close. Mr. Bush also carried Colorado four years ago, 51.7% to about 47%. Democrats see Colorado as one of several key Western states they can carry with the help of a strong Hispanic vote.

COURTS CLEAR WAY FOR OHIO EARLY VOTING

State and federal courts cleared the way yesterday for a weeklong period in which new voters can register and cast an absentee ballot on the same day in Ohio, a defeat for Republicans who challenged it. The early voting window, which begins today, became a partisan battle in this swing state where President Bush narrowly clinched re-election in 2004. The court decisions were a victory for Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat who was criticized by Republicans for telling county election boards to allow same-day registration and voting through October 6. “This ruling is a victory for all Ohio voters,” Ms. Brunner said in a statement. “It should send a message to the forces of confusion and chaos that our top goal must be protecting Ohioans’ voting rights.” The Ohio Republican Party didn’t say if it would appeal.