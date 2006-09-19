Parents Attempt To Make Daughter Undergo Abortion

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SALEM, N.H. — A Maine couple — upset that their 19-year-old daughter was pregnant — tied her up, loaded her in their car, and began driving to New York to force her to get an abortion, police said.

The daughter, Katelyn Kampf, escaped Friday at a shopping center and called police, who arrested her parents, Nicholas Kampf, 54, and Lola Kampf, 53, of North Yarmouth, Maine.

The parents were arraigned yesterday on kidnapping charges. The judge set bail at $100,000 each and ordered the Kampfs to have no contact with their daughter.

Prosecutors had argued for a higher bail amount, saying the parents repeatedly “threatened to kill the victim, the unborn child, the father, and his family.” Defense attorney Mark Sisti objected, saying that no evidence of any threats was apparent.

“What we’re dealing with here is a terrible family tragedy with some unfortunate misunderstandings and some overreaction, perhaps on all sides — but not an attempt to terrorize anybody,”he said.

The Kampfs were upset that their daughter was pregnant by a man who is now in jail, police said, and before leaving Maine on Friday, they had an argument at the parents’ home.

“Katelyn stated to me that, upon her parents finding out that she was pregnant, they told her she had no choice but to get an abortion,” Salem Police Officer Sean Marino wrote in his court affidavit.

“Her parents chased her out into the yard, grabbed and tied her hands and feet together,” Mr. Marino wrote. “Katelyn states that her father then carried her to their car, and they headed toward New Hampshire.”

Katelyn Kampf escaped from her parents in Salem after persuading them to untie her so she could use a Kmart bathroom. After her father went into the men’s room, she used a cell phone that she had swiped from her father to call for help, then ran to a nearby Staples store, where police found “a hysterical female hiding in the back of the store,” according to the affidavit. She got into Mr. Marino’s cruiser while Sergeant Kristin Fili pulled over her parents.

“They told us initially they did take her here against her will, but they denied tying her up initially,” Ms. Fili said. “Obviously, what happened was a crime. She was taken against her will.”

Investigators said rope, duct tape, scissors, and a .22-caliber rifle were found in the Kampfs’ Lexus and that Nicholas Kampf had a loaded .22-caliber magazine clip in his pants pocket.