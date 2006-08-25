Patricia Hynes Resigns From Beleaguered Law Firm

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A high-profile attorney has left her beleaguered law firm, Milberg Weiss Bershad & Schulman, the New York Law Journal first reported yesterday.

The attorney, Patricia Hynes, will join the New York office of the London-based firm, Allen & Overy, where she will focus on white collar crime, Britain’s the Lawyer reported.

Attorneys have been leaving Milberg Weiss since the renowned class-action firm was indicted in May by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles. Ms. Hynes is considered one of the most senior attorneys to have departed the firm, according to news reports. The firm is accused of having made secret and illegal payments to plaintiffs.

Ms. Hynes was a name partner until the firm changed its name in 2003.

In recent years, she has been of counsel to the firm, whose Web site provides a long list of her civic involvement. A former prosecutor, Ms. Hynes currently serves on the disciplinary committee for the state appellate court whose district includes Manhattan.