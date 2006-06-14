The New York Sun

Patrick Kennedy Pleads Guilty to DUI

WASHINGTON – Rep. Patrick Kennedy has reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of prescription drugs in connection with his middle-of-the-night car crash last month near the U.S. Capitol.

Two additional charges of reckless driving and failure to exhibit a driving permit will be dismissed under the plea agreement. Mr. Kennedy was booked on the three charges at Capitol Police headquarters at about 12:30 p.m. yesterday, according to police spokeswoman Sergeant. Kimberly Schneider.

The congressman’s chief of staff, Sean Richardson, said the Rhode Island Democrat would appear in District of Columbia Superior Court “to accept the consequences of his actions.”

“He is looking forward to closing this chapter,” Mr. Richardson said. “He’s feeling great and is excited to be back to work.”

Mr. Kennedy returned to Congress last week after nearly a month of treatment for addiction to prescription pain drugs at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

