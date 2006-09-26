PETA to Six Flags: Stop Eating Roaches

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GURNEE, Ill.— People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wants Six Flags Great America to scrap its Halloween-themed cockroach-eating promotion.

A spokeswoman for the animal rights organization says the contest at the amusement park’s FrightFest is “gratuitously cruel.”

The park in Gurnee, Ill., is joining other Six Flags parks in offering unlimited line-jumping privileges to anyone who eats a live Madagascar hissing cockroach. The bugs are up to 3 inches long.

The contest begins next month.

Amusement park officials are defending their menu choice. A Great America spokesman, Jim Taylor, said the bugs are nutritious, high in protein, and fat free.