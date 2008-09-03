Plea Deal Expected in Detroit Mayor’s Case

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DETROIT — Prosecutors say Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is near a plea agreement in his perjury case.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says a plea could come tomorrow. Details were not immediately available Wednesday.

The development comes as Governor Jennifer Granholm holds a hearing that could result in Mr. Kilpatrick’s removal.

The mayor and a former top aide are charged with perjury, conspiracy, misconduct, and obstruction of justice. They are accused of lying during a 2007 trial about having an affair and their roles in the firing of a police official.

Mr. Kilpatrick would automatically be removed from office if convicted of a felony. The outcome of the criminal case does not necessarily bear on the governor’s hearing.