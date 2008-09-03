The New York Sun

Plea Deal Expected in Detroit Mayor’s Case

ED WHITE and COREY WILLIAMS
DETROIT — Prosecutors say Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is near a plea agreement in his perjury case.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says a plea could come tomorrow. Details were not immediately available Wednesday.

The development comes as Governor Jennifer Granholm holds a hearing that could result in Mr. Kilpatrick’s removal.

The mayor and a former top aide are charged with perjury, conspiracy, misconduct, and obstruction of justice. They are accused of lying during a 2007 trial about having an affair and their roles in the firing of a police official.

Mr. Kilpatrick would automatically be removed from office if convicted of a felony. The outcome of the criminal case does not necessarily bear on the governor’s hearing.

