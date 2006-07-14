Police Dog Drives Into Woman

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OGDEN, Utah — A police dog that was left in a pickup with the engine running knocked the vehicle into gear and ran down a woman who was walking to her mailbox.

Mary Stone, 41, was expected to remain hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and tailbone until at least Friday, said her husband, Paul Stone.

The dog, a German shepherd named Ranger, had been left in the truck while its handler responded to a domestic disturbance call, police Lieutenant Loring Draper said. The truck’s engine was on so Ranger would have air conditioning .

Lieutenant Draper said Ranger must have hit the shift on the steering column, putting the automatic transmission into gear.

A front and rear tire ran over her. “She had tire marks on her clothes,” her husband said. The truck then went through the Stones’ yard and struck a vehicle in the driveway.