The New York Sun

Join
National

Police Dog Drives Into Woman

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

OGDEN, Utah — A police dog that was left in a pickup with the engine running knocked the vehicle into gear and ran down a woman who was walking to her mailbox.

Mary Stone, 41, was expected to remain hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and tailbone until at least Friday, said her husband, Paul Stone.

The dog, a German shepherd named Ranger, had been left in the truck while its handler responded to a domestic disturbance call, police Lieutenant Loring Draper said. The truck’s engine was on so Ranger would have air conditioning .

Lieutenant Draper said Ranger must have hit the shift on the steering column, putting the automatic transmission into gear.

A front and rear tire ran over her. “She had tire marks on her clothes,” her husband said. The truck then went through the Stones’ yard and struck a vehicle in the driveway.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use