Poll: Obama Stronger on Education

Senator Obama is perceived as being stronger on education issues than Senator McCain, including even an education issue Republicans often dominate: support for giving parents a choice in where their children go to school, a new Gallup poll being released today finds. Asked which presidential candidate they would vote for if they were deciding solely based on “a desire to strengthen the public schools,” 46% of respondents answered Mr. Obama, compared to 29% answering Mr. McCain. A quarter of respondents answered that they did not know. The lead for Mr. Obama is a departure from the last two presidential elections, when the same poll found President Bush and his Democratic challengers evenly split on education. Mr. Obama’s lead on the question held across black, Hispanic, and white Americans, although it was much wider among black and Hispanics. Blacks favored him 83% to 4% for Mr. McCain, and Hispanics favored him 62% to 14% for Mr. McCain. Among whites, 39% chose Mr. Obama and 33% chose Mr. McCain. The poll was conducted by Gallup and by the education association Phi Delta Kappa.

SCHUMER TO SPEAK AT CONVENTION

Senator Schumer will speak at the Democratic National Convention, highlighting his role in trying to win more seats in the U.S. Senate. Mr. Schumer chairs the Senate Democrats’ campaign efforts, reprising his successful effort in 2006, when his party picked up enough seats to hold a slim majority. Mr. Schumer is aiming to strengthen that edge this year. Party officials say the senator will speak the night of August 27 after the roll call and will be flanked by some of those he is working to propel to the U.S. Senate.

McCAIN CHIDES ‘TESTY’ OBAMA

Senator McCain chided his Democratic rival yesterday for getting “a little testy” as Senator Obama sharpened his tone amid a tightening White House race that gets nastier by the day. “I honor his service. I don’t honor his policies. I don’t honor his politics,” Mr. Obama said, taking on his Republican opponent with renewed vigor while some Democrats fret that their candidate has not been aggressive enough. Republicans, in turn, are emboldened by improving poll numbers: Even ardent critics of Mr. McCain’s campaign see a way he could win although Presidents Bush’s unpopularity remains a drag and war and economic distress have created a dreadful political environment for the Republicans. New national polls show Mr. McCain starting to close a summer-long Obama edge.

