Poll Suggests Sen. Santorum Is in Close Race

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALLENTOWN, Pa.—The latest independent statewide poll shows Democratic challenger Bob Casey with a slight lead over the Republican incumbent, Rick Santorum, in their hotly contested Senate race.

The poll found 45% of the voters questioned supported the state treasurer, Mr. Casey, while 39% supported the no. 3 Senate Republican, Mr. Santorum.

The Morning Call of Allentown and the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion conducted the poll of 550 registered voters between July 31 and August 3. The poll results carry a sampling error margin of plus or minus 4%.

The poll, which appeared in Sunday editions of the Morning Call, found 43% viewed Mr. Santorum favorably and 34% unfavorably, compared to a 42-38 favorable-unfavorable split in March.

Mr. Casey notched a 39% favorability rating and a 21% unfavorable score, compared with a 38-18 split in March.

In mid-June, a Quinnipiac University poll of 1,076 registered voters found Mr. Casey with a 52% to 34% lead over Mr. Santorum.

In the governor’s race, the new poll found Governor Rendell, a Democrat, holds a 16-point lead over Republican challenger Lynn Swann, compared with only a slight advantage in April. Mr. Rendell had support from 51% of those surveyed, and Mr. Swann had 35%, compared to Mr. Rendell’s 45-39 lead in late April.