The New York Sun

Join
National

President Clinton Signs To Write Second Book

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
SARA KUGLER
SARA KUGLER

NEW YORK – After writing an autobiography that sold millions of copies and earned him a hefty advance, President Clinton has struck a deal to write another book.

Alfred A. Knopf will publish the new work, in which Mr. Clinton will focus on public service and citizen activism, telling a story that he hopes will “lift spirits” and “touch hearts,” Mr. Clinton said in a statement.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mr. Clinton is said to have received an advance of $10 million to $12 million for writing “My Life,” the 957-page memoir that Knopf published in 2004.

SARA KUGLER
SARA KUGLER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use