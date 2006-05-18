President Clinton Signs To Write Second Book

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW YORK – After writing an autobiography that sold millions of copies and earned him a hefty advance, President Clinton has struck a deal to write another book.

Alfred A. Knopf will publish the new work, in which Mr. Clinton will focus on public service and citizen activism, telling a story that he hopes will “lift spirits” and “touch hearts,” Mr. Clinton said in a statement.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mr. Clinton is said to have received an advance of $10 million to $12 million for writing “My Life,” the 957-page memoir that Knopf published in 2004.