The New York Sun

Join
National

President Signs Homeland Security Bill

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
DEB RIECHMANN
DEB RIECHMANN

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — President Bush yesterday signed a homeland security bill that includes an overhaul of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $1.2 billion for fencing along the America-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Standing before a mountainous backdrop in Arizona, a state that has been the center of much debate over secure borders, Mr. Bush signed into law a $35 billion homeland-security spending bill that could bring hundreds of miles of fencing to the busiest illegal entry point on the nation’s border with Mexico.

Mr. Bush said enforcement alone will not stop illegal immigration and urged Congress to pass his guest-worker program to legally bring in new foreign workers and give some of the country’s estimated 11 million illegal immigrants a shot at American citizenship.

DEB RIECHMANN
DEB RIECHMANN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use