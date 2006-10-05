President Signs Homeland Security Bill

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — President Bush yesterday signed a homeland security bill that includes an overhaul of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $1.2 billion for fencing along the America-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Standing before a mountainous backdrop in Arizona, a state that has been the center of much debate over secure borders, Mr. Bush signed into law a $35 billion homeland-security spending bill that could bring hundreds of miles of fencing to the busiest illegal entry point on the nation’s border with Mexico.

Mr. Bush said enforcement alone will not stop illegal immigration and urged Congress to pass his guest-worker program to legally bring in new foreign workers and give some of the country’s estimated 11 million illegal immigrants a shot at American citizenship.