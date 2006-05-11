The New York Sun

President Wants Brother Jeb To Succeed Him

NEDRA PICKLER
ORLANDO,Fla. – President Bush suggested yesterday that he’d like to see his family’s White House legacy continue, perhaps with his younger brother Jeb as the chief executive.

The president said Florida Governor Jeb Bush is well-suited for another office and would make “a great president.”

“I would like to see Jeb run at some point in time, but I have no idea if that’s his intention or not,” Mr. Bush said in an interview with Florida reporters, according to an account on the St. Petersburg Times Web site.

The president said he had “pushed him fairly hard about what he intends to do,” but Jeb has not said.

“I have no idea what he’s going to do. I’ve asked him that question myself. I truly don’t think he knows,” Mr. Bush said.

Jeb Bush, 53, will end his second term as governor in January. His brother George ends his second presidential term in January 2009. Neither can seek re-election because of term limits.

Jeb Bush has repeatedly said he is not going to run in 2008.

But even his own father said no one believes him when he says he’s not interested in running at some point. President George H.W. Bush told CNN’s “Larry King Live” last year that he would like Jeb Bush to run one day and that he would be “awfully good” as president.

