Biden’s Agenda Falls Completely Apart — in Less Than a Year

Over the past week President Biden’s policy agenda has completely fallen apart. Look at the CPI inflation, the CBO’s $5 trillion scorecard, and the PPI and import price explosions.

Then came statements from Senator Manchin that he was simply not backing off on the inflationary impact of Mr. Biden’s big-government socialist bill, nor was he moving away from his opposition to middle class entitlements and the lack of work requirements or tough means testing eligibility.

As I have said before, Mr. Manchin is the best inflation forecaster in the country. In constant public statements, memos with Senator Schumer, and conversations with Mr. Biden, Mr. Manchin has been completely consistent in his pursuit of a pause regarding any more budget spending or fossil fuel penalties — or, by the way, his support for the 40-year old-Hyde Amendment that prohibits federal funds from being used for abortions.

As the Wall Street Journal editorialized today, “The Democrats have never taken Manchin seriously. But they should have.”

And as the dopey dopes on the Democratic far-left and tweets from fellow travelers like ABC News keep blaming the downfall of the Biden agenda on one person, Mr. Manchin, in reality he’s had plenty of help from Senator Sinema.

Other senators also might well have joined Mr. Manchin in a “no” vote, including Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. Maybe also John Tester of Montana and perhaps even Mark Kelly of Arizona, though the latter doesn’t seem to talk about anything. This guy hasn’t even given one interview on the biggest issue of the day — and he too is up for re-election.

By the way, the Republicans are a “no,” too, so to me that means at least 52 and maybe as many as 56 senators caused Mr. Biden to say “uncle” finally and pause the bill well into winter.

My point here is that Mr. Biden is the most unpopular politician in decades, whether it’s due to inflationary spending, record high tax rates, the assault on fossil fuels, the rise of gasoline and other energy prices, the entitlement state, the outrageous woke social policies keeping parents out of their kids’ schools, the open southern border, attempts at amnesty and welfare assistance for illegals, attempts to end the traditional Senate filibuster, defunding the police, no cash bail, saying “yes” to smash-and-grab looting, mesmerizing the whole country with a barrage of racist attacks, and of course the fact-free argument about the climate’s existential threat.

Then there are former communists who hate the American system being nominated to run our banks, and a potential Federal Reserve vice chairman who won’t tell us whether she’s a capitalist or a socialist.

And if Mr. Biden is unpopular, his VP is even worse.

His infrastructure bill passed, but it’s more about the Green New Deal than infrastructure. And his one-vote passage of last winter’s relief bill is what triggered so much inflation.

Right now, there is not one area where the public agrees with Mr. Biden, according to poll after poll on the liberal side and on the conservative side. Not one single area. His Covid mandates have been ruled illegal by the courts and are hated by people in business. And, by the way, Covid cases in New York are rising at record rates. Masking 5-year-old kids is both harmful and stupid.

And his catastrophic cut-and-run defeat in Afghanistan has brought America to the brink of crisis in foreign policy, as Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine and China is moving toward Taiwan.

In one year, a strong “America First” policy has turned into “American weakness.” Pessimism has replaced optimism. Big-government socialism threatens free enterprise capitalism. Punishing success threatens to replace rewarding success. Mr. Biden’s far-left progressive “woke” attack has attempted to transform our economy, subvert our culture, and put the government in charge of virtually every nook and cranny of the nation.

But here’s the really good news: With a week to go before Christmas, the voters have rebelled and rejected Mr. Biden’s assault on our values and our principles. Americans want freedom and democracy.

They are just saying “no” to Mr. Biden’s far-left fantasies. That’s the really good news. Save America. Kill the Bill.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.