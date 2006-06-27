Professor Who Compared WTC Victims to a Nazi To Be Fired

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOULDER, Colo. – The top official at the University of Colorado’s flagship campus said yesterday he intends to fire Ward Churchill, the professor who compared some World Trade Center victims to a Nazi and then landed in hot water over allegations of academic misconduct.

Interim Chancellor Philip DiStefano said Mr. Churchill has 10 days to appeal his decision to a faculty committee. Mr. Churchill, a tenured professor of ethnic studies, has denied allegations of plagiarism and other misconduct and has said he would file suit if fired.

Mr. Churchill did not immediately return telephone messages yesterday.

In an essay written shortly after the 2001 terrorist attacks, Mr. Churchill described some of the victims in the World Trade Center as “little Eichmanns,” a reference to Holocaust architect Adolf Eichmann. The essay was largely ignored until January 2005, when it came to light before Mr. Churchill was to speak at Hamilton College in upstate New York.

The essay triggered calls for Mr. Churchill to be fired, but university officials concluded he could not be dismissed because of free speech protections. They did order an investigation into allegations of academic misconduct, which concluded two weeks ago.

The school’s committee on research misconduct said Mr. Churchill “has committed serious, repeated, and deliberate research misconduct.”

Mr. DiStefano agreed and said he has told Mr. Churchill he plans to dismiss him.

Mr. Churchill has been relieved of academic work but will remain a paid faculty member as long as the firing is in the appeals process, university officials said.