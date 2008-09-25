Question Arise Over Whether Stevens Will Testify

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — For more than a year, the normally outspoken Senator Stevens has kept mum about the FBI corruption investigation that has swirled around him. There will be time for answering questions, he said.

With opening arguments scheduled to begin today, that time has come. But it remains unclear whether jurors will ever hear from the Senate’s longest-serving Republican.

Mr. Stevens has said he plans to testify during his corruption trial, but he hedged that statement with the caveat that he will follow the advice of his lawyers. During jury selection, when a few jurors said Mr. Stevens should testify, attorney Brendan Sullivan reminded them that Mr. Stevens could sit on his hands and not say a word.