Radio Station Switches Hymns For Adult Fare

KINGSBURG, Calif. — KFYE-FM hasn’t budged from the Fresno-area dial, but it’s about as far as you can get from the Christian music, sermons, and Bible stories it was broadcasting until about a week ago.

Now it calls itself “Porn Radio” — “all sex radio, all the time,” with a suggestion that people under 21 not listen.

Songs with little in common except suggestive titles and lyrics fill the play list, including “Why Don’t We Do It in the Road” by the Beatles, “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye, and “Nasty” by Janet Jackson. Tamer songs are heated up by adding recorded moans and groans.

The change, made after the station was sold this month, was met with several non-sexual groans from some residents.

“It would appear this is another of those promotions that are simply designed to create controversy,” a longtime Fresno radio personality, Ed Beckman, told the Fresno Bee. “This format belongs on Sirius or XM, not on over-the-air.”

The station tries not to cross the line, owner Jerry Clifton said.

KFYE has been playing songs in a continuous one-hour loop without commercials. Mr. Clifton wouldn’t tell the Bee whether he plans to switch eventually to a more traditional format.