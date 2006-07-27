Radiologists Say Patients Are Too Fat To X-Ray

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Americans are growing so large that patients are increasingly too big to fit into X-ray scanners.

Their fat is also too dense for X-rays or sound waves to penetrate, according to a report in next month’s issue of Radiology magazine.

Hospital equipment manufacturers are having to build new magnetic resonance imaging scanners with extra-large bore-holes to accommodate obese patients.

“In an obese person, because the ultrasound beam does not get to the organs or get to them adequately enough, we cannot get a picture,” one of the report’s authors, Dr. Raul Uppot, said.

Problems begin with patients weighing more than 238 pounds. In the past 15 years, the number of patients with X-ray or sound wave problems due to obesity has doubled.

X-rays and MRIs are used to find blood clots, tumors, hidden fractures, and diseased organs. “If you tell a patient, ‘I am sorry — we just can’t sit you on our scanner,’ that is devastating to hear,” Dr. Uppot said.

The American government says 64% of the population is overweight.