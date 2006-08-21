Ramsey Murder Suspect Gets Royal Treatment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ABOARD THAI AIRWAYS TO LOS ANGELES — John Mark Karr, the suspect in the death of 6-year-old Jon-Benet Ramsey, sipped champagne and ate fried king prawns in business class yesterday after being put aboard a flight to Los Angeles to face charges in America.

As Mr. Karr wined and dined in style and chatted with the three American officials escorting him, another bombshell emerged: Reports that Mr. Karr sought treatment at a Thai sex-change clinic.

His Thai Airways International flight took off about 8 p.m. (9 a.m. EDT) for the 15-hour flight to Los Angeles. Mr. Karr’s journey will eventually end in Boulder, Colo., where he is expected to face charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and child sexual assault in connection with the young beauty queen’s 1996 killing.

Mr. Karr, dressed neatly in a red, short-sleeve, button-down shirt and black tie, was not handcuffed while being whisked through Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok. At the departure gate, he talked amiably with fellow passengers.

The 41-year-old teacher sat in a business class window seat next to Mark Spray, an investigator with the Boulder County District Attorney’s office. A U.S. Embassy official and an agent with “Homeland Security” on his T-shirt were also part of the escort party.

Before takeoff, Mr. Karr took a glass of champagne from a flight attendant and clinked glasses with Spray, who sipped orange juice.

Dinner on board, served on a starched white tablecloth with silverware, was one many passengers would envy. Mr. Karr started with a pate, then had a green salad with walnut dressing. The main course was fried king prawn with steamed rice and broccoli, followed by a slice of Valrhona chocolate cake for desert. Mr. Karr drank a beer, crushing the can with his hands when it was empty, then moved on to a glass of French chardonnay with his main course.

“It seems odd to me. If there is an arrest warrant issued, he ought to be under arrest,” a former Adams County district attorney, Bob Grant, who was involved in the Ramsey investigation, said. “It is very strange. Whoever is in control of him ought to make sure he isn’t doing things like drinking champagne.”

Other experts called the royal treatment a brilliant strategy.

If Mr. Karr says something incriminating that is challenged in court, the investigator who was sitting next to him simply says he was never in my custody, said Denver attorney Larry Pozner, past president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.