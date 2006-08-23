Ramsey Murder Suspect Waives Extradition

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOS ANGELES — John Mark Karr, wearing an orange jumpsuit and with handcuffs chained around his waist, waived extradition to Colorado yesterday to face murder charges in the slaying of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey. Mr. Karr spoke only briefly during a two-minute court hearing to confirm his decision.

It was unclear when the 41-year-old teacher would be transferred. The Boulder County sheriff’s deputies would not discuss travel plans and Los Angeles jail officials said they had not yet been contacted about a transfer.

In addition to first-degree murder, the charges against Mr. Karr in a sealed probable-cause arrest warrant include felony murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual assault on a child.