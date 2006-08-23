The New York Sun

Ramsey Murder Suspect Waives Extradition

LINDA DEUTSCH
LOS ANGELES — John Mark Karr, wearing an orange jumpsuit and with handcuffs chained around his waist, waived extradition to Colorado yesterday to face murder charges in the slaying of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey. Mr. Karr spoke only briefly during a two-minute court hearing to confirm his decision.

It was unclear when the 41-year-old teacher would be transferred. The Boulder County sheriff’s deputies would not discuss travel plans and Los Angeles jail officials said they had not yet been contacted about a transfer.

In addition to first-degree murder, the charges against Mr. Karr in a sealed probable-cause arrest warrant include felony murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual assault on a child.

