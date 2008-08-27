Rangel a Late Add to DNC Speaking Roster

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Rep. Charles Rangel of Harlem addressed the Democratic National Convention yesterday as part of a tribute to Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Ohio, who died after suffering a brain aneurysm last week. Mr. Rangel’s appearance was a last-minute addition and came after reports that his staff was miffed at his initial exclusion from the speaking roster. After an updated schedule was released yesterday morning, he told reporters he wasn’t aware of the change. “I didn’t even know I was added,” he said. Mr. Rangel, who is chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and dean of the New York delegation, said Democrats were determined to demonstrate that Tubbs Jones did not die “in vain.” “We owe it to Stephanie. We owe it to the dreamers. We owe it to the people who say we will not build these last eight years again in this great country,” Mr. Rangel said. “We will pick up the pieces. We will dream like Senator Obama.”

ADDED ‘T’ AMOUNTS TO DNC SNUB OF PATERSON

Governor Paterson has been on the job for five months, but is new to the national stage, and it appears some Democratic officials have yet to learn how to spell his name. Mr. Paterson, who addressed the party convention yesterday afternoon, is listed as David “Patterson” in the Democratic National Convention Committee’s official list of speakers. The error is a common mistake made on countless press releases sent to reporters by various lawmakers and advocacy groups. But national Democratic officials should presumably know better, as they made the same mistake on an official list of delegates in March.

DENVER HOTEL SAYS IT HAS FIXED FAULTY ‘GREEN’ KEY CARDS

A Denver hotel says it has resolved problems associated with the sustainable wooden key cards it is using as part of a bid by Democrats to hold the “greenest” national convention in history. “We experienced a few initial issues with the cards, but the problems have all been resolved,” the general manager of the Sheraton Denver Hotel, Michael Ehmann, said in a statement. “Contrary to a few reports, we continue to use the sustainable cards and plan to use them throughout the remainder of the Democratic National Convention.” The New York Sun reported Sunday that desk clerks at the hotel said they had reverted back to handing out traditional plastic key cards in addition to the wooden cards.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS OPENS AYERS RECORDS

Senator Obama pushed for bolder action by the school reform group he served on that is linked to former 1960s radical William Ayers, according to documents released yesterday by the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“At the end of five years, will we have broken the mold? Not much seems to be bubbling up that is inspiring” or substantive, minutes of an October 1996 meeting paraphrased Mr. Obama as saying.

The meeting minutes were among thousands of pages of documents the university released from its collection on the Chicago Annenberg Challenge, which Mr. Ayers was instrumental in starting and Mr. Obama chaired in the 1990s.

Mr. Ayers, who teaches at the university, has a controversial past that some supporters of Senator McCain want to highlight because of his past work with Mr. Obama. Mr. Ayers helped found the Weather Underground organization that took credit for a series of bombings, including nonfatal blasts at the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol four decades ago.