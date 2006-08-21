Recruiters Force Sex On Women

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

More than 100 young women who expressed interest in joining the military in the past year were preyed upon sexually by their recruiters. Women were raped on recruiting office couches, assaulted in government cars, and groped en route to entrance exams.

A six-month Associated Press investigation found that more than 80 military recruiters were disciplined last year for sexual misconduct with potential enlistees. The cases occurred across all branches of the military and in all regions of the country.

“The recruiter had all the power,” one 18-year-old victim said. “He had the uniform. He had my future. I trusted him.” At least 35 Army recruiters, 18 Marine Corps recruiters, 18 Navy recruiters, and 12 Air Force recruiters were disciplined for sexual misconduct or other inappropriate behavior with potential enlistees in according to records obtained by the AP under dozens of Freedom of Information Act requests. That is more than the handful of cases disclosed in the past decade. The AP also found:

• The Army has had 722 recruiters accused of rape and sexual misconduct since 1996.

• Across all services, one out of 200 frontline recruiters was disciplined for sexual misconduct last year.

• Some cases of improper behavior involved romantic relationships, and sometimes were initiated by the women.

• Most recruiters found guilty of sexual misconduct are disciplined administratively, facing a reduction in rank or forfeiture of pay; military and civilian prosecutions are rare.

• The increase in sexual misconduct incidents is consistent with overall recruiter wrongdoing, which has increased to 630 cases in 2005 from just over 400 cases in 2004.

The AP generally does not name victims in sexual assault cases. For this story, the AP interviewed victims in their homes and perpetrators in jail, read police and court accounts of assaults, and, in one case, portions of a victim’s journal. A pattern emerged. The sexual misconduct almost always takes place in recruiting stations, recruiters’ apartments, or government vehicles. The victims are typically between 16 and 18 years old, and they usually are thinking about enlisting. They usually meet the recruiters at their high schools but sometimes at malls or recruiting offices. “We had been drinking, yes. And we went to the recruiting station at about midnight,” begins one girl’s story.

Tall and slim, this 18-year-old from Ukiah, Calif., hides her face in her hands as she describes the night that a Marine Corps recruiter and former sergeant, Brian Fukushima, climbed into her sleeping bag on the floor of the station and took off her pants. Two other recruiters were having sex with two of her friends in the same room. “I had a freakout session and just passed out. When I woke up, I was sick and ashamed. My clothes were all over the floor.”

Fukushima was convicted of misconduct in a military court after other young women reported similar assaults. He left the service with a less than honorable discharge last fall.

His military attorney, Captain James Weirick, said Fukushima is “sorry that he let his family down and the Marine Corps down. It was a lapse in judgment.”

Shedrick Hamilton uses the same phrase to describe his own actions that landed him in Oneida Correctional Facility in upstate New York for 15 months for having sex with a 16-year-old high school student whom he met while working as a Marine Corps recruiter.

Hamilton said the victim dropped her pants in his office as a prank a few weeks earlier, and that, on this day, she reached over and caressed his groin while he was driving her to a recruiting event.

“I pulled over and asked her to climb into the back seat,” he said. “I should have pushed her away. I was the adult in the situation.”

As a result, he was convicted of third-degree rape and left the service with an other-than-honorable discharge.

In Gainesville, Fla., a 20-year-old woman told this story: Walking into an Army recruiting station last summer, she was greeted by Sergeant George Kirkman, 41, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound soldier.

He was friendly and encouraging but told her she might be a bit too heavy. He asked if she wanted to go to the gym with him. She agreed, and he drove her to his apartment complex.

There, he walked her to his apartment, pulled out a laptop, and suggested she take a basic recruiting aptitude test. Afterward, Kirkman said he needed to measure her. Twice. He said she had to take her pants off. And he attacked her.

Kirkman, who did not respond to repeated requests for an interview, pleaded no contest to sexual battery in January and is on probation and a registered sexual offender. He is still in the military, working now as a clerk in the Jacksonville, Fla., Army recruiting office.

Not all of the victims are young women. A former Navy recruiter, Joseph Sampy, 27, of Jeanerette, La., is serving a 12-year sentence for molesting three male recruits.

“He did something wrong, something terrible to people who were the most vulnerable,” State District Judge Lori Landry said before handing down the sentence in July 2005. “He took advantage of his authority.”

One of Sampy’s victims is suing him and the Navy for $1.25 million. The trial is scheduled for next spring.

Sometimes these incidents are indisputable, forcible rapes.

“He did whatever he pleased,” one victim, who was 17 at the time, said. “People in uniform used to make me feel safe. Now, they make me feel nervous.”

Other sexual misconduct is more nuanced. Recruiters insist the victims were interested in them, and sometimes the victims agree. Sometimes, they even dated.

“I was persuaded into doing something that I didn’t necessarily want to do, but I did it willingly,” said Kelly Chase, now a Marine Corps combat photographer, whose testimony helped convict a recruiter of sexual misconduct last year,.

An expert in sexual assault and workplace discrimination in San Luis Obispo, Calif., Kimberly Lonsway, said “even if there isn’t overt violence, the reality is that these recruiters really do hold the keys to the future for these women, and a 17-year-old girl often has a very different understanding of the situation than a 23-year-old recruiter.”