The New York Sun

Join
National

Report: US Weighing Financial Crisis Plans

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JEANNINE AVERSA
JEANNINE AVERSA

WASHINGTON — The government is weighing a number of options to ease one of the worst financial crisis that has hit this country in decades, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

American stocks surged late today after a report that the administration was considering creating a government entity patterned after the Resolution Trust Corp. created in the 1980s in the aftermath of the savings and loan crisis. But the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions, said the talks have not narrowed to a single option and that an RTC-type solution is not a certainty.

President Bush canceled an out-of-town trip today to stay in Washington and meet with his top economic advisers.

Bush held a 40-minute meeting with Bernanke, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and Securities and Exchange Commission chief Christopher Cox along with White House and Treasury Department aides.

JEANNINE AVERSA
JEANNINE AVERSA

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use