Reporters Ordered To Testify In Bonds Case

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge told two San Francisco Chronicle reporters that they must comply with a subpoena and tell a grand jury who leaked them secret testimony of Barry Bonds and other elite athletes ensnared in the government’s steroid probe.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White means reporters Lance Williams and Mark Fainaru-Wada must appear before a grand jury investigating the leak unless a higher court blocks the ruling.The pair have said they would not testify and would go to jail rather than disclose their source or sources.

The two reporters published a series of articles and a book based partly on transcripts of testimony by Mr. Bonds, Jason Giambi, and others who testified in the grand jury investigation of a company exposed as a steroid ring that netted five convictions.