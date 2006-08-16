The New York Sun

Join
National

Reporters Ordered To Testify In Bonds Case

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
DAVID KRAVETS
DAVID KRAVETS

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge told two San Francisco Chronicle reporters that they must comply with a subpoena and tell a grand jury who leaked them secret testimony of Barry Bonds and other elite athletes ensnared in the government’s steroid probe.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White means reporters Lance Williams and Mark Fainaru-Wada must appear before a grand jury investigating the leak unless a higher court blocks the ruling.The pair have said they would not testify and would go to jail rather than disclose their source or sources.

The two reporters published a series of articles and a book based partly on transcripts of testimony by Mr. Bonds, Jason Giambi, and others who testified in the grand jury investigation of a company exposed as a steroid ring that netted five convictions.

DAVID KRAVETS
DAVID KRAVETS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use