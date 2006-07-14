Republicans Condemn Democrat Ad

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Republicans are howling over a Democratic Web site ad that displays flag-draped coffins and a police mug shot of the former House majority leader, Tom DeLay, arguing that the ad politicizes war casualties and is an insult to the families of troops killed in Iraq.

The 75-second ad by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee begins with a somber musical score and images of war, high gas prices, the coffins, pollution, breached levees, followed by pictures of Mr. DeLay, disgraced GOP lobbyist Jack Abramoff, President Bush, and Vice President Cheney .

“Washington Republicans have sold Americans out,” a banner states. “American families are paying the price.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee promptly gathered denunciations of the ad and issued calls for Rep. Rahm Emanuel, the DCCC chairman, to apologize.

“Democrats will stoop to any low in trying to raise funds,” Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican of Florida, said in a statement. “This despicable video exploits the deaths of our nations heroes and belittles their sacrifice. It is a shameful display of the DCCC’s lack of decency and respect for the incredible devotion and honor our troops carry everyday.”

The House Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat of California, responded in kind, accusing Republicans of seeking to benefit politically from the war and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Was it despicable when Republicans used 9/11 for political purposes? I think it’s despicable that young people’s lives are being lost … over 2,500,” she told reporters yesterday. “Republicans are in denial about that.”