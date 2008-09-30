‘Rockefeller’ Impostor Enters Plea

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOSTON — A German citizen who calls himself Clark Rockefeller pleaded not guilty yesterday to charges related to the kidnapping of his 7-year-old daughter off a Boston street in July.

Magistrate Gary Wilson set bail at a sum befitting a true Rockefeller — $50 million.

Investigators say “Rockefeller” is really Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, who has been living under fake identities since coming to America in 1978. He also has been identified as a “person of interest” in the 1985 disappearance of a California couple.

Gerhartsreiter pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to charges he grabbed his daughter, Reigh, during a supervised visit, shoving away a court-appointed social worker, then fleeing in a hired car. He also was charged with lying to police about his identity.