Romney Market Beckons as Victory in November Grows More Plausible by the Day

The S&P fell for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, as investors ran for the exits, fearing a rough market ahead. However, if you’re among those sellers running for the sidelines, you may be making a big mistake.

For the first time, I feel comfortable enough tell you that Governor Romney is going to win big. And I firmly believe Mitt Romney is about to usher in a new era — a Reagan-like economic growth revolution.

Mr. Romney’s tax reform plan alone will drive the economy into tremendous prosperity. A married couple earning $143,000 whose tax rate under Mr. Romney drops to 20% from 25% will keep roughly $7,100 more in take-home pay.

I see opportunities galore in the market. Right here and right now.

Why wouldn’t you be out there buying energy — Mr. Romney is pro energy — he supports coal and fracking. I’d buy industrials — Mr. Romney is going to lower tax rates. I’d buy healthcare, as Mr. Romney will end government run health care system.

If you expect the nation to be led by a President Romney next year, then all these sectors are attractive right now. There’s just tremendous potential. I think the stock market is missing this.