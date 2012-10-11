The New York Sun

Romney Market Beckons as Victory in November Grows More Plausible by the Day

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

The S&P fell for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, as investors ran for the exits, fearing a rough market ahead. However, if you’re among those sellers running for the sidelines, you may be making a big mistake.

For the first time, I feel comfortable enough tell you that Governor Romney is going to win big. And I firmly believe Mitt Romney is about to usher in a new era — a Reagan-like economic growth revolution.

Mr. Romney’s tax reform plan alone will drive the economy into tremendous prosperity. A married couple earning $143,000 whose tax rate under Mr. Romney drops to 20% from 25% will keep roughly $7,100 more in take-home pay.

I see opportunities galore in the market. Right here and right now.

Why wouldn’t you be out there buying energy — Mr. Romney is pro energy — he supports coal and fracking. I’d buy industrials — Mr. Romney is going to lower tax rates. I’d buy healthcare, as Mr. Romney will end government run health care system.

If you expect the nation to be led by a President Romney next year, then all these sectors are attractive right now. There’s just tremendous potential. I think the stock market is missing this.

