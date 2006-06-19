The New York Sun

Ronald Lauder Pays $135M for a Klimt For Neue Galerie

Staff Reporter of the Sun
The cosmetics magnate Ronald Lauder has paid $135 million for a 1907 portrait by Gustav Klimt of Adele Bloch-Bauer, the hostess of a Vienna salon, the New York Times reported last night on its Web site.

The price is the most ever paid for a painting, the Times said, citing sources who requested anonymity.

The painting will hang in the Neue Galerie in Manhattan.

“This is our Mona Lisa,” Mr. Lauder, a founder of the gallery, told the Times.

