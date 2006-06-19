Ronald Lauder Pays $135M for a Klimt For Neue Galerie

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Staff Reporter of the Sun Monday, June 19, 2006 04:35:58 am

The cosmetics magnate Ronald Lauder has paid $135 million for a 1907 portrait by Gustav Klimt of Adele Bloch-Bauer, the hostess of a Vienna salon, the New York Times reported last night on its Web site.

The price is the most ever paid for a painting, the Times said, citing sources who requested anonymity.

The painting will hang in the Neue Galerie in Manhattan.

“This is our Mona Lisa,” Mr. Lauder, a founder of the gallery, told the Times.