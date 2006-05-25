Safavian Trial Hears of ‘Lying, Concealing’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – A former White House official concealed his efforts to help lobbyist Jack Abramoff get government business, a U.S. prosecutor told jurors in the first trial stemming from the influence-peddling investigation.

The ex-government official, David Safavian, 38, is charged with hiding Abramoff’s interest in government properties when seeking permission to accept airfare for a Scotland golf trip from the lobbyist in 2002. Mr. Safavian, who at the time worked for the General Services Administration, also is accused of obstructing inquiries into the matter. He pleaded not guilty.

“This is a case about lying, concealing, and misleading,” the prosecutor, Peter Zeidenberg, said during opening statements yesterday in Washington. “He worked first and foremost to further the interests of one particular individual – a rich, powerful lobbyist and personal friend of the defendant: Jack Abramoff.”

Abramoff, once a top lobbyist and fund-raiser for the Republican Party, pleaded guilty in January to charges of fraud and conspiracy to corrupt public officials.Three of his former colleagues also have entered guilty pleas.

Mr. Safavian’s lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, told jurors that the evidence doesn’t show anything more than a friendship that Mr. Safavian has never denied. She said prosecutors brought a “guilt by association” case only because of their public investigation of Abramoff.

“The government has an interest in this case,” Ms.Van Gelder said. “It’s another brick in the wall.”