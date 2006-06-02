The New York Sun

Schwarzenegger Sends Guard To Border

ASSOCIATED PRESS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Schwarzenegger agreed yesterday to send the California National Guard to the Mexican border, ending a 17-day standoff with the Bush administration, a Schwarzenegger spokesman said.

The two sides had been at odds over whether California Guardsmen would join the effort to bolster the Border Patrol and who would pay for it.

They reached an agreement under which California will contribute about 1,000 Guardsmen and the federal government will pick up the full cost, said Schwarzenegger spokesman Adam Mendelsohn.

